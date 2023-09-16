Drive to promote Ayushman Bhava scheme in Kangra

Dharamsala, September 15
The Health Department is launching a special campaign in Kangra to promote the Ayushman Bhava scheme of the Central government.
Chief Medical Officer, Kangra, Dr Sushil Sharma said here yesterday, said that from September 17 to October 2, meetings and discussions would be organised at the panchayat level in the district to create awareness about the scheme. Once enrolled, people could avail of free medical facilities, he added.
