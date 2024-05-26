Driver dies as bus rolls down gorge

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 25

The driver of a private bus was killed, while the conductor sustained injuries after their vehicle plunged into a 100-metre gorge near Pulbahal in the Chopal subdivision of Shimla district in the wee hours today.

The deceased was identified as Kapil Kumar (30), son of Lok Bhahdur and a resident of Thanoga village in Rajgarh tehsil of Sirmour district, while the injured was identified as Mahesh Kumar (30), son of Baldev Singh and a resident of Bharhatti village in Rajgarh Tehsil of Sirmour district.

The accident occurred near Pulbahal on the border of Shimla and Sirmour districts when Kapil lost the control of the bus and it plunged into the gorge, killing him on the spot. Mahesh suffered injuries in the accident.

The police reached the spot as soon as it received the information and rescued the injured and recovered the body of the bus driver. The injured was rushed to Civil Hospital, Chopal, from where he was shifted to Civil Hospital, Solan. The body of the driver was handed over to his relatives after post mortem.

Chopal DSP Sushant Sharma said further investigation was on. Meanwhile, the district administration has granted Rs 25,000 as immediate relief to the kin of the deceased.

