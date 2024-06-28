Kullu: Driver dies as vehicle rolls down gorge

Kullu, June 27
One person was killed and four injured when a vehicle (HP-35-3762) in which they were travelling rolled down a 150-ft gorge at Bangidwar near Chowai in Anni subdivision today.
The vehicle engaged in milk collection was going towards Gurga from Gad when driver Santosh Kumar lost control over the vehicle while trying to avoid a cow. The police said the accident occurred due to high speed and carelessness on the part of the driver.
The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar (38) of Pankhad village.
The injured were undergoing treatment in Civil Hospital, Anni. Kullu SP Kathikeyan Gokulachandran said a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code had been registered and investigations were underway.
