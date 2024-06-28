Driver goes missing as truck falls into Beas at Ramshila near Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 27

A truck fell into the Beas near the Mahadevi Teerath temple at Ramshila near Kullu yesterday. According to the police, the truck was headed to Kullu from Manali when it plunged into the Beas due to speeding and negligent driving. Residents of the area informed the police about the accident in the morning after spotting the vehicle in the river. It is unknown how many occupants were in the truck. The police officials said the whereabouts of the driver or other occupants, if any, were not known and a search operation was underway. Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulchandran said a case under Section 279 of the IPC had been registered. The truck was fished out of the river with the help of a crane today.

