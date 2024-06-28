Driver goes missing as truck falls into Beas at Ramshila near Kullu

Kullu, June 27
A truck fell into the Beas near the Mahadevi Teerath temple at Ramshila near Kullu yesterday. According to the police, the truck was headed to Kullu from Manali when it plunged into the Beas due to speeding and negligent driving. Residents of the area informed the police about the accident in the morning after spotting the vehicle in the river. It is unknown how many occupants were in the truck. The police officials said the whereabouts of the driver or other occupants, if any, were not known and a search operation was underway. Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulchandran said a case under Section 279 of the IPC had been registered. The truck was fished out of the river with the help of a crane today.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand
Further investigation on
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...