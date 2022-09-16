Drivers allege anomalies in pay scale

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 15

The Government and Semi-Government Driver Sangh has alleged pay anomalies in the implementation of the seventh pay scale in Himachal.

Chaman Lal, president of the sangh, said clerks had the basic pay scale of Rs 20,200. It had now been fixed at Rs 30,500. While drivers’ pay scale was Rs 21,300 and it had now been fixed at Rs 22,600.

He said, “The drivers had high basic pay scale as compared to the clerks earlier. So our pay should be fixed at Rs 30,600.”

“We have urged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to look into the matter and remove the pay anomalies before the elections. A delegation was also met the Chief Minister recently and apprised him about our grievances. We are hopeful that the CM will do the needful,” he added.