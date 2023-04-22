Drivers jump Lane, worsen traffic jams

Some drivers jump lane during traffic jams to go ahead, making the situation worse. They are not even challaned for this. The police should impose a fine on such drivers and they should be allowed to go only after the entire traffic jam has been cleared. —Jitender, Kullu

Anni residents seek HRTC bus service to Kullu

The HRTC should start a bus service from Anni to Kullu via Karshala. The bus service will benefit about six to eight panchayats in the Raghupur area. It has been a long-standing demand of the local residents. It is high time that the state government paid heed to the demand and started the bus service. —Nirmal, Anni

Trash dumped in water bodies

Despite strict regulations against the practice, many people continue to dump garbage in water bodies. The administration should take strict action against the offenders. Locals should also take initiatives to stop people from littering waste near water bodies. —Vikas, Kullu

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]