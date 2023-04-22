Drivers jump Lane, worsen traffic jams

Some drivers jump lane during traffic jams to go ahead, making the situation worse. They are not even challaned for this. The police should impose a fine on such drivers and they should be allowed to go only after the entire traffic jam has been cleared. —Jitender, Kullu
Anni residents seek HRTC bus service to Kullu
The HRTC should start a bus service from Anni to Kullu via Karshala. The bus service will benefit about six to eight panchayats in the Raghupur area. It has been a long-standing demand of the local residents. It is high time that the state government paid heed to the demand and started the bus service. —Nirmal, Anni
Trash dumped in water bodies
Despite strict regulations against the practice, many people continue to dump garbage in water bodies. The administration should take strict action against the offenders. Locals should also take initiatives to stop people from littering waste near water bodies. —Vikas, Kullu
