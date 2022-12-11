Driver’s son, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu makes it to top post in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 10

A product of student politics, senior Congress leader and four-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has risen from the ranks. Having a humble background, his elevation to the CM’s post without any political legacy is inspiring.

Will bring change I am thankful to Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and people of the state. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises made to the Himachalis. Our govt will bring change. We will work for development. Sukhvinder Sukhu, CM-elect Thankful to people We are feeling good. I am thankful to the people of the state and the Congress high command. I will go to Shimla on Sunday. Kamlesh Kumari, wife of CM-elect Accept decision We accept the decision of the high command. Pratibha Singh, HPCC C & wife of late Virbhadra Singh Matter of pride It is a matter of pride that the son of an ordinary family will be our CM. Thanks to our leadership, Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for leading a spirited campaign. Anand Sharma, former union minister

Sukhu, born on March 27, 1964, is a four-term legislator from Nadaun in Hamirpur district. He has been a hardcore party organisation man. Son of a road transport corporation driver, Sukhu had a modest beginning and used to run a milk counter at Chhota Shimla in his early days.

His humility, easy accessibility and simplicity have been his biggest strengths. Sukhu’s elevation to the top post gives the Congress leverage to counter the BJP’s charge that it promotes dynastic politics. He could well emerge as the poster boy of the party as an ‘aam aadmi’ to blunt the BJP’s criticism of the Congress symbolising ‘parivarvaad’.

Sukhu faced opposition from Pratibha Singh, HPCC chief and wife of six-time CM Virbhadra Singh. He was a known detractor of Virbhadra and they never saw eye to eye. It is probably this factor that helped him carve a niche for himself as a plain-spoken man. The old rivalry came to the fore again with both Sukhu and Pratibha staking claim to the CM’s post.

He will be the first Congress leader from Lower Himachal comprising areas merged in the state in 1966 such as Nalagarh, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra and lower hills of Kullu to occupy the top post. However, he will be the second CM from Hamirpur district, after BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal.

A staunch organisational man, Sukhu had been the HPCC president for six years. He had also been the chief of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the Youth Congress. As HPCC chief, he had worked relentlessly to strengthen the party.

He had been a councillor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation twice from 1992-97 and 1997 to 2002 but had never been a minister or the chairman of a board or corporation in his almost three decades-long political career.

Sukhu was active in politics right from his college and university days. He did MA and LLB from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). “As a schoolboy, I liked helping everyone in my locality and most people called me a leader. So, I always had the inclination to serve people,” he says.

He was elected to the Assembly from the Nadaun seat for the first time in 2003. He was again elected MLA in 2007 and 2017. He also remained the Chief Whip of the Congress Legislature Party from 2007 to 2012.

Sukhu had the support of a majority of the 40 Congress MLAs. Also, he hails from the dominant Rajput community strengthened his claim to the CM’s post. He has always been a loyalist of Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress has done very well in Sukhu’s home district of Hamirpur by winning four of the five seats while one seat went to an Independent candidate. The party has also done well in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency comprising Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur districts.

Sukhu had to struggle in his college days, as he worked as a newspaper agent. He travels in an Alto car, drives himself and lives a simple life. His wife Kamlesh is a house-maker and daughter of a retired Army man. He has two daughters, who are studying in Delhi.

Rise from student politics