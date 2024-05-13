Driving test deferred

Nurpur: The driving test scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, at Nurpur has been deferred due to administrative reasons. According to Gursimar Singh, Registration and Licensing Authority-cum-SDM, Nurpur, the new schedule for the driving test will be decided by the Transport Department authorities in near future. OC
Man dies as tree falls on house
Mandi: A man was killed and his son injured when a tree fell on their house yesterday during a storm at Bhundal village of Gram Panchayat Mashogal under Karsog subdivision of Mandi district. The deceased was identified as Narad Kumar (42), a native of Bhundal village. Narad and his son Vinay Kumar (16) were inside the kitchen when the incident occurred. Karsog SDM Raj Kumar said Rs 30,000 had been provided as immediate relief to the family.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery