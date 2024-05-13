Driving test deferred

Tribune News Service

Nurpur: The driving test scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, at Nurpur has been deferred due to administrative reasons. According to Gursimar Singh, Registration and Licensing Authority-cum-SDM, Nurpur, the new schedule for the driving test will be decided by the Transport Department authorities in near future. OC

Man dies as tree falls on house

Mandi: A man was killed and his son injured when a tree fell on their house yesterday during a storm at Bhundal village of Gram Panchayat Mashogal under Karsog subdivision of Mandi district. The deceased was identified as Narad Kumar (42), a native of Bhundal village. Narad and his son Vinay Kumar (16) were inside the kitchen when the incident occurred. Karsog SDM Raj Kumar said Rs 30,000 had been provided as immediate relief to the family.

