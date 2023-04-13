Drone flies over Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma’s house for 30 minutes in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dhramsala, April 13

Congress MLA from Dharamsala, former minister and AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma, has filed a complaint with the police that some unidentified people had invaded into his privacy.

He alleged that a drone kept flying over his residence in Dharamsala for about half-an-hour on Thursday evening over his house from 6.30 pm to 7 pm.

Sudhir Sharma alleged that the drone entered his residential area in Rakkar area of Dharamsala and kept hovering and filming the entire area for about 20 to 30 minutes. The drone was noticed by his personal security officer (PSO), Roshan Sahil Gupta, who was on temporary duty with me.

“It is illegal to use drones in Himachal Pradesh and this is a breach of my security and privacy. It can be a threat and conspiracy against me,” Sudhir Sharma alleged in his police complaint.

He demanded that the surrounding area of his house may be immediately searched to avoid any kind of unwarranted incident. Sudhir has demanded that one person from district police should be attached with him permanently till inquiry into the case was going on.

Sudhir Sharma was not available for comments despite calls on his mobile phone.

Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said: “A complaint has been received from Sudhir Sharma. No case has been registered yet. We are trying to identify the accused and investigation into the case was still going on”.