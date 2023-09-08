Drone survey in Shimla to strengthen drainage system

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 7

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) will use drones for conducting a survey to find out loopholes and initiate steps to improve the drainage system in the city. The issue of choked and overflowing of drains during the recent heavy rains was raised during the recent MC house meeting.

Many drains got choked due to falling of debris and uprooting of trees in different parts of the city and in some other areas. Overflowing drains resulted in water changing course and causing substantial damage to hill slopes. Mayor Surender Chauhan said the drainage getting choked during the rains was a major issue in almost every part of the city. Concrete steps would be taken to streamline the system.

Bhuwan Sharma, Joint Commissioner, Shimla MC, said, “We will use drones to conduct an aerial survey. During the recent rain, the issues of overflowing and choked drains in the city came to the fore. The aerial survey will assist us locate loopholes and enable streamlining of the system. The project is at its early stage and will take some time before the actual work could be started. As part of the project, we will conduct topographical analysis, study channels with regard to their capacity and find out why the problem of choking and overflowing of drains actually takes place.”

