With mounting tourist rush, drones to keep tabs on traffic in Kullu

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 24

In view of the tourist rush at Kullu-Manali and Manikaran, the police have started making adequate arrangements for traffic management. The police have decided to use drones at key locations to monitor the traffic movement.

As temperature is rising in the plains, the tourists are rushing to Kullu-Manali, Kasol and Manikaran to escape from the scorching heat. Since the beginning of April, these places have been witnessing considerable rush of tourists, especially at the weekend.

SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said to monitor traffic movement in Kullu-Manali and Manikaran, the police will use drone cameras at key points on these roads. He said that additional police force had been deployed in Kullu-Manali up to Marhi near Rohtang Pass and towards Atal Tunnel beyond Manali to regulate flow of traffic. Similarly, the police personnel have been deployed on the Bhuntar-Manikaran road to regulate traffic.

The SP stated that around 450 police personnel and 150 Home Guard jawans have been deployed in the district at key locations to regulate the traffic.

“At present, the movement of light vehicles bound to Manali is being diverted to Manali from Bhuntar Bailey bridge to avoid traffic rush to Kullu town from Bhuntar side. However, this bridge was closed for heavy vehicles. As a result, all heavy vehicles including Volvo buses are plying to Manali via Kullu town, causing traffic congestion between Bhuntar and Ramshila road stretch,” he added.

