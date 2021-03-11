With mounting tourist rush, drones to keep tabs on traffic in Kullu

Dipender Manta
Mandi, April 24
In view of the tourist rush at Kullu-Manali and Manikaran, the police have started making adequate arrangements for traffic management. The police have decided to use drones at key locations to monitor the traffic movement.
As temperature is rising in the plains, the tourists are rushing to Kullu-Manali, Kasol and Manikaran to escape from the scorching heat. Since the beginning of April, these places have been witnessing considerable rush of tourists, especially at the weekend.
SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said to monitor traffic movement in Kullu-Manali and Manikaran, the police will use drone cameras at key points on these roads. He said that additional police force had been deployed in Kullu-Manali up to Marhi near Rohtang Pass and towards Atal Tunnel beyond Manali to regulate flow of traffic. Similarly, the police personnel have been deployed on the Bhuntar-Manikaran road to regulate traffic.
The SP stated that around 450 police personnel and 150 Home Guard jawans have been deployed in the district at key locations to regulate the traffic.
“At present, the movement of light vehicles bound to Manali is being diverted to Manali from Bhuntar Bailey bridge to avoid traffic rush to Kullu town from Bhuntar side. However, this bridge was closed for heavy vehicles. As a result, all heavy vehicles including Volvo buses are plying to Manali via Kullu town, causing traffic congestion between Bhuntar and Ramshila road stretch,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs