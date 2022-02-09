Drones to be used for land demarcation in Kangra

Dharamsala, February 8
The Kangra district administration has planned to adopt drone technology for demarcation and division of land and preparing documents in populated areas. A demo survey of the technology was conducted at Kopra panchayat in Nurpur tehsil of the district from February 5 to 7.
Cost effective, saves time
The biggest advantage of drones is that it not only reduces cost but also saves a lot of time. Drones are a new dimension of the modern technology, which can be easily controlled and also used for daily tasks. Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner
Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said that under the Swamitav scheme of the Central Government, the drone technology would be used to measure land in populated areas. He added that it was a revolutionary scheme proposed by the state and Central governments, which would help in providing property cards to people in ‘abaadi’ or Lal Dora areas in rural areas of the district.
Jindal said that initially the demo survey was being done in Kangra and Hamirpur districts. Under the exercise, revenue officials demarcated ‘abadi’ and Lal Dora areas and also drew sub plots with the help of gram panchayat members and using the drone technology. The demarcation process was completed in six revenue villages of Sanglot, Sanera, Uprihar, Bharmal, Basa Thandia, and Maheti. Drones provided by the Survey of India were flown over these areas to capture maps demarcated using white limestone powder. “This is one of a kind experiment in Himachal Pradesh in which the drone technology was used for land demarcation,” he added.
He said, “The biggest advantage of drones is that it not only reduces cost but also saves a lot of time. Drones are a new dimension of the modern technology, which can be easily controlled and also used for daily tasks. The drone technology will prove to be useful for the youth in future and important steps will be taken towards training them”.
Jindal said that the first drone pilot school of the state was being established at the ITI, Shahpur, and the Central Government had granted approval for it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon