Drones to be used for land demarcation in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 8

The Kangra district administration has planned to adopt drone technology for demarcation and division of land and preparing documents in populated areas. A demo survey of the technology was conducted at Kopra panchayat in Nurpur tehsil of the district from February 5 to 7.

Cost effective, saves time The biggest advantage of drones is that it not only reduces cost but also saves a lot of time. Drones are a new dimension of the modern technology, which can be easily controlled and also used for daily tasks. Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said that under the Swamitav scheme of the Central Government, the drone technology would be used to measure land in populated areas. He added that it was a revolutionary scheme proposed by the state and Central governments, which would help in providing property cards to people in ‘abaadi’ or Lal Dora areas in rural areas of the district.

Jindal said that initially the demo survey was being done in Kangra and Hamirpur districts. Under the exercise, revenue officials demarcated ‘abadi’ and Lal Dora areas and also drew sub plots with the help of gram panchayat members and using the drone technology. The demarcation process was completed in six revenue villages of Sanglot, Sanera, Uprihar, Bharmal, Basa Thandia, and Maheti. Drones provided by the Survey of India were flown over these areas to capture maps demarcated using white limestone powder. “This is one of a kind experiment in Himachal Pradesh in which the drone technology was used for land demarcation,” he added.

He said, “The biggest advantage of drones is that it not only reduces cost but also saves a lot of time. Drones are a new dimension of the modern technology, which can be easily controlled and also used for daily tasks. The drone technology will prove to be useful for the youth in future and important steps will be taken towards training them”.

Jindal said that the first drone pilot school of the state was being established at the ITI, Shahpur, and the Central Government had granted approval for it.