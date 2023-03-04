Drones to check cannabis cultivation in Kullu district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 3

Drones will be used by the police to keep a check on illegal cultivation of cannabis in Kullu district.

SP Sakshi Verma said, “We intend to wipe out cannabis cultivation from Kullu district. For this, the police will make use of drones in remote areas to check such plantation on forest or private land.”

“I have requested the higher authorities to provide additional force for keeping a check on the movement of drug traffickers,” the SP said.

“Our thrust will be on increasing surveillance in Parvati Valley, including Manikaran and Kasol areas. Strict vigil will also be maintained in Banjar, Ani, Nirmand, Patlikuhal and Manali areas... The registration of migrant labourers at nearby police stations will also be made mandatory,” the SP said.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said drones would be made available to sub-divisional officers and the police so that they could keep a check on cannabis cultivation.

“Steps are also being taken to make children aware about the ill effects of drugs. It has been made mandatory to screen video films highlighting the issue during the PTA meetings in schools,” the DC said.