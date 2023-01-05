Drones used to check illegal cultivation in Pong wetland

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 4

The wildlife wing of the state Forest Department has started using drones to stop farmers from cultivating land in and around the wildlife sanctuary in the Pong wetland in Kangra district. A large number of local farmers are cultivating the fertile land for the past several years despite a ban on human activities in the sanctuary area.

Inquiries reveal that farmers of over 30 gram panchayats are cultivating the land on the banks of the Pong wetland for the past several years. The wildlife authorities, which are the custodian of the wetland, have been unable to check illegal cultivation.

However, to curb the illegal activity, Raginald Royston, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Wildlife, Hamirpur, had recently convened a meeting with panchayat representatives and local farmers and conveyed to them that the cultivation of land in the sanctuary area violated Sections 29 and 31 of the Wildlife Protection Act. He said legal action would be taken against the offenders, who were still cultivating the land.

The DFO told The Tribune that the Wildlife Department had put a stop on illegal cultivation around the sanctuary during the current rabi season. It had been able to check illegal cultivation through drones, frequent patrolling, organising awareness camps and by making public announcements.

Meanwhile, farmers submitted a memorandum to the DFO, requesting him to allow them to cultivate the land, which is the source of their livelihood. The DFO assured them of exploring a long-term solution to the issue.

The farmers had cultivated the land in and around the sanctuary, ploughed fields with tractors and were preparing to sow wheat crop but were stopped by the wildlife authorities. The Union Government had in 1999 notified the wetland area as a wildlife sanctuary under the Indian Wildlife Act, 1972. Farmers use tractors to sow crops, spray pesticides on them and use combine machines for harvesting. All these activities are considered dangerous and inimical to foreign migratory birds, which throng the wetland in a large number with the onset of winter.

