Drought resilience need of hour, VC tells students

Palampur, June 5

On the occasion of the World Environment Day-2024, a programme was organised at the College of Basic Sciences, HP Agriculture University here today.

The theme of the event was ‘Land Restoration, Deforestation, and Drought Resilience’. The event featured Dr Amit Guleria, HAS, Additional Director (AYUSH), Government of Himachal Pradesh, as the speaker and Vice-Chancellor DK Vatsa as the chief guest.

At the event, Vatsa underscored the significant role that CSK HPKV was playing in promoting land restoration, preventing deforestation and enhancing drought resilience through its various initiatives and research programmes.

The Vice-Chancellor also visited the Herbal Garden, planted saplings and inaugurated ‘Digishala’ for online studies. In his address, Guleria emphasised the importance of land restoration, the consequences of deforestation and the need for building drought resilience.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts and potential strategies to address pressing environmental issues. — OC

