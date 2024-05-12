Drug hotspots: Baddi unit ‘diverts’ drugs for illegal sale in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 11

Baddi-based Smilax Pharmachem Drug Industries is under the scanner for allegedly manufacturing tramadol-related psychotropic drugs and illegally suppling the same in Punjab. The unit has not been disclosing details of its sales for the past one year to the State Drugs Controller (SDC) and Superintendent of Police in violation of the norms.

The drug authorities too failed to detect illegal manufacture of psychotropic drugs despite the large-scale purchase of raw material by the unit. The special task force (STF) of Punjab, during a raid on the unit on May 9, found the firm purchased 6,500 kg of intoxicant tramadol powder in a year. As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the manufacturer is required to give billing information of its consignment, including quantity of drugs, expiry date and destination, to the SDC and SP while dispatching drugs. The measure was introduced in June 2021 to tighten noose around erring units which diverted psychotropic drugs for illegal sale.

Manish Kapoor, acting SDC, Baddi, said, “Smilax Pharmachem Drug Industries was found violating the SOP laid down for tramadol-related products. No billing details were provided to the authorities for the past one year. This can attract the cancellation of product permission.”

A team, headed by Assistant Licensing Authority Kamlesh Naik and comprising four drug inspectors, has been constituted to probe the purchase, manufacture, sale and distribution of all psychotropic drugs manufactured by the unit in one year. It will submit its report to the Deputy Drugs Controller in a week, following which further action will be taken.

Earlier, a team of drug officials and Punjab STF raided the unit and seized record pertaining to psychotropic drugs.

