Drug makers told to ensure testing of raw material

Solan, October 21
To ensure quality and safe drug production, the Drug Control Administration (DCA) has directed all drug makers to ensure testing of all components for known impurities in addition to routine tests.
The step has been necessitated after cases of toxic impurities like diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol were found in propylene glycol, which is used as a solvent for making cough syrup.
The WHO recently issued an alert after about 66 kids lost their lives in Gambia after consuming cough syrups made by a Haryana firm. Lab analysis of the said cough syrups had confirmed that they contained unacceptable amounts of DEG and ethylene glycol as contaminants.
Navneet Marwaha, State Drugs Controller, said drug makers had been told to test all excipients and solvents for all known impurities in addition to other tests. “They’ve been told to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
Eye on Himachal poll, AAP govt in Punjab restores old pension plan
1.75 lakh staffers to benefit from move
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS
Vacate bungalow, Mehbooba Mufti told
She has been living there since 2005 when her father was J&K...