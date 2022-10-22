Drug makers told to ensure testing of raw material

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 21

To ensure quality and safe drug production, the Drug Control Administration (DCA) has directed all drug makers to ensure testing of all components for known impurities in addition to routine tests.

The step has been necessitated after cases of toxic impurities like diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol were found in propylene glycol, which is used as a solvent for making cough syrup.

The WHO recently issued an alert after about 66 kids lost their lives in Gambia after consuming cough syrups made by a Haryana firm. Lab analysis of the said cough syrups had confirmed that they contained unacceptable amounts of DEG and ethylene glycol as contaminants.

Navneet Marwaha, State Drugs Controller, said drug makers had been told to test all excipients and solvents for all known impurities in addition to other tests. “They’ve been told to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.”