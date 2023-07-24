Drug supplier held with 15.6 gm heroin

NURPUR, JULY 23
Following a tip-off, Nurpur district police have busted an inter-state racket of drug smuggling by arresting a drug supplier from a hotel at Jassur, near here, early this morning. The accused has been identified as Angrej Singh of Mokampura locality of Amritsar in Punjab. He was staying in a hotel at Jassur and was nabbed by narcotic cell team of Nurpur police district at 4 am. The police has recovered 15.68 gram heroin (chitta) from his possession.
As per preliminary investigations conducted by the police, the accused had come in the area again to deliver narcotic drugs to a local drug peddler, who used to sell the same to drug addicts in the area.
SP Nurpur Ashok Ratan said a case under Sections 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act had been registered and further investigations would be undertaken after procuring police remand of the accused.
The accused would be produced in the court for police remand tomorrow.
