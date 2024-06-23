Drunken driving in focus, 752 challans in Baddi so far this year

Solan, June 22
In a bid to curb road accidents triggered by drunken driving, the Baddi police have started a special campaign to check the menace. The move has led to a significant dip in the rate of road accidents in the town. With more than 90 per cent of the state’s industry being concentrated here, the area witnesses voluminous traffic inflow on the narrow roads.
“This year, 752 challans have been issued for drunken driving under a special campaign as against 148 challans issued in the last year. These measures have greatly enhanced road safety and reduced traffic accidents,” said Ilma Afroz, Baddi Superintendent of Police (SP).
Equipped with advanced alcohol sensors, the police identified offenders. “Nakas are being established regularly across the district for enhancing the police visibility on the roads. These efforts have made a significant contribution in curbing drunken driving. The positive impact of these special efforts is reflected in the significant reduction of road accidents in the district,” added the SP.
“As many as 47 accidents have been recorded till June 22 this year, while 82 accidents were reported during the last year. This significant reduction reflects the effectiveness of the operation,” said the SP, adding that, “Our campaign against drunken driving is an effort to create a safer environment for everyone.”
