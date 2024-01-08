Dry spell may lead to drinking water crisis

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 7

Farmers in lower areas of Kangra district are worried over the continued dry spell because of scanty rains in October, November and December. Several parts of the district have experienced rains below average, adversely affecting the wheat crop.

However, Agriculture Department officials say that there is no immediate threat to the standing crops. Agriculture experts expect better rainfall in January and February, which can save the crops from further damage.

Many small hydel power projects in Kangra valley have been shut following shortage of water in rivers like Neugal, Binwa, Awa and Baner. There is no snow on the Dhauladhar hills, which feed these rivers.

Anil Verma, Executive Engineer, Irrigation and Public Health Department, said major rivers like the Neugal, which feed most of the irrigation and water supply schemes in Palampur region, had gone dry as early as December. He termed the situation grim and said there could be severe drinking water crises in the coming months if dry weather continued.

He said water level in many water sources in Palampur had gone down and it would be difficult for the department to manage the affairs in coming days. He said the IPH Department would stress for the revival of traditional water sources in the coming summers.

