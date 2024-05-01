Duality in BJP’s stand on royalty: Vikramaditya

Shimla, April 30
Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, today hit out at the BJP for “duality” in its stand on the contribution of erstwhile royalty. “The Prime Minister says he respects the erstwhile royalties. Jai Ram Thakur goes to Rampur Bushahr and says that the BJP is against the erstwhile royalties. What’s the issue after all,” Vikramaditya Singh posed on his Facebook page.
To further highlight the dichotomy in the alleged statement made by the former BJP Chief Minister, Vikramaditya Singh posted the names of erstwhile principalities whose scions were in the BJP today. In the list of former principalities he posted on his Facebook page, he mentioned the names of Jaipur, Bikaner, Patiala, Sindhia, Udaipur, Kullu, Dholpur, Tihri and Tripura.
The issue of the contribution of the erstwhile royalties erupted after the Prime Minister attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “not accepting the contribution of the former royalties”.
