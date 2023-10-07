Dubai company offers to deliver free medicines in HP via drones

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 6

A Dubai-based company has offered assistance in the form of drone technology for the transportation of medicines and vaccines to remote areas in the state, besides free supply of medicines and vaccines.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with vice-president of the United Parcel Service (UPS) Christina Struller Da Costa and director Dinkar Singh here last evening. The United Parcel Service offered to extend a helping hand in overcoming the devastation caused by the monsoon fury.

Expressing gratitude to the company for the proposal of advanced logistics technology to improve healthcare delivery in remote areas, Sukhu said the Department of Digital Technology and Governance would develop a detailed proposal for the company.

“Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with extensive damage caused due to heavy rain and landslides during the monsoon season, resulting in huge losses to both public and private properties,” he said.

The state government has been tirelessly working to assist the affected individuals, despite limited resources. A relief package of Rs 4,500 crore has been announced.

The CM said the invaluable support from the people of the state, marked by historic donation of over Rs 200 crore to the Aapda Rahat Kosh and their enthusiastic willingness to lend a helping hand, played a crucial role in meeting various challenges during the difficult period.

