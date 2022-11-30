Dues unpaid, migrant workers leave Mandi's Shivdham project

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 29

The construction of the Shivdham project has again been stopped at Kangnidhar in Mandi district because a majority of labourers were left for their native places. This project is facing hurdles.

In the first week of November, the labourers went on a strike and stopped the construction work because the company had delayed their two-month payments. The Tribune had highlighted the plight of the labourers. After the intervention of the district administration, the company had released their payments.

Rajender Mohan, a councillor of the Mandi Municipal Corporation, told The Tribune, “There is need to take action against the company, which delayed the payments to labourers. It came to my notice that the company has paid only one-month payment to the labourers. Anguished, the labourers decided to stop the work. Now, the dream project of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is in limbo due to the apathy of the company.”

He alleged, “The engineers, engaged in this project, have not got salary for eight months. The district administration and the Labour Department should take action against the company.”

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation authorities said the company management had been asked to arrange labourers to execute this project in time.

This project had missed its September 2022 deadline. The people associated with the tourism industry are waiting eagerly for the completion of this project, which will give impetus to the religious tourism. The cost of the project is Rs 150 crore, which is being constructed in two phases on 9.5 hectares. It is believed that once completed, it will give a new dimension to the tourism sector in Mandi and generate self-employment opportunities for locals.

Already missed Sept deadline