Dumped waste samples collected for lab test

Our Correspondent

Una, June 7

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today visited Kshetran village of Haroli subdivision where industrial waste from Nangal-based Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd was dumped recently for landfilling.

The DC had received a complaint regarding it. Accompanied by Haroli SDM, revenue and pollution control board officials, Sharma visited the spot and ordered collection of samples of the dumped material for examination at the government laboratory in Dharamsala.

Incidents of illegal dumping of waste from some Nangal-based industrial units have been reported in the past. The National Green Tribunal had taken a serious note of complaints regarding dumping of such material in Sanoli and Majara villages of Una district and had directed the administration to look into the matter.

The owner of the land was not present. The DC said the samples would be checked for heavy metals and other pollutants which could affect the groundwater. He said if the samples proved that the material was toxic, appropriate action would be initiated against those responsible.