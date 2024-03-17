Dumping of debris, muck continues with impunity

Tribune News Service

The dumping of construction waste and muck into rivers and along the hill slopes is continuing with impunity in the Dharamsala region. People are dumping muck generated from the levelling of their land, besides the construction waste directly into the rivers in violation of the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as the authorities remain silent spectators.

On road to the Moli area of Dharamsala, huge amount of muck has been dumped into Manjhi river after levelling a piece of land on its banks. Muck was also being dumped into Charan river at many places.

Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Dharamsala, said at some places debris was being dumped to such an extent that it could lead to a change in the course of the river in the case of flashfloods. The private and government contractors were also dumping construction waste and muck into rivers, he said.

Geologists have cautioned Kangra district administration against the illegal dumping of muck into rivers. In 2022, due to the dumping of muck and encroachments in a local nullah in the Bhagsunag area of Dharamsala, a flood-like situation was witnessed. After the flashflood, the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation had resorted to the removal of encroachments from the nullah. Many people were also fined for dumping muck into local rivers.

The district administration had passed directions to the Pollution Control Board to take action against those dumping muck into rivers. A contractor was fined Rs 13 lakh fine for illegal dumping of debris. However, the dumping of muck and construction waste into rivers and along hill slopes was still continuing with impunity.

As per the rules, for the dumping of the debris generated due to the construction of roads or any other construction, the department concerned has to allot a dumping site to contractors. The contractors must lift the debris generated from the construction activity and dump it at the designated site.

The dumping of material on the hill slopes was banned as it destroyed the ecology of the area, led to landslides and polluted water resources.

However, in many cases, the contractors, in order to save transportation costs, dump the debris it along the hill sides.

Till date, the Dharamsala MC has not allotted any designated place for the dumping of muck and the construction waste.

