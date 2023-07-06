Dumping of soil, stones on hill slopes poses threat to life

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 5

The residents of Talag village near Bhattakufer area are perturbed after the NHAI, as part of a road widening project, has started dumping soil and stones on hill slopes, posing risk to pedestrians moving in the area.

NHAI official to visit site We are working for people’s convenience and not to pose risk to their safety. I have directed the officials concerned to ensure that no resident is inconvenienced due to the ongoing work. I will visit the site and ensure that people do not face any problem. Anand Dahiya, project director, NHAI

Maninder Singh, a resident of Chamiana, said, “It’s close to two weeks since the NHAI started the work of road widening but they have been dumping the waste material like soil and stones on the hill near Talag area posing risk to the residents passing from the area. The stones and soil have started falling from the hill. There are designated dumping sites but not giving two hoots to the safety of the residents they have started throwing the material at a dangerous location.”

Vijay Thakur, another resident said, “We have brought the matter to the notice of NHAI officials but to no avail. Apart from the brazen dumping becoming a threat to local residents, several trees have also been damaged. Today, senior officials of the Forest Department visited the site and carried out inspection. They said that they will take action after due process. But who will be responsible if any untoward incident takes place?”

A senior official of the NHAI said, “We have not received any official complaint regarding this and we dump such material at designated place. If we get a written complaint, then after checking the exact status dumping would be stopped, if required.”

Kuldeep another resident said, “As stones and soil have started rolling down, it is risky for pedestrians to walk beneath the hill as it can cause a tragedy. We have written to the Forest Department and local police station and also brought the matter to the notice of officials on duty at the road-widening site, but to no avail. Before starting dumping, they should have at least arranged some protection.”

The residents said that if no action was taken they would start an agitation.