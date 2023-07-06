 Dumping of soil, stones on hill slopes poses threat to life : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Dumping of soil, stones on hill slopes poses threat to life

Dumping of soil, stones on hill slopes poses threat to life

Road-widening work in progress near Bhattakufer

Dumping of soil, stones on hill slopes poses threat to life

Soil and stones dumped on a hill slope at Talag near Bhattakufer in Shimla district.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 5

The residents of Talag village near Bhattakufer area are perturbed after the NHAI, as part of a road widening project, has started dumping soil and stones on hill slopes, posing risk to pedestrians moving in the area.

NHAI official to visit site

We are working for people’s convenience and not to pose risk to their safety. I have directed the officials concerned to ensure that no resident is inconvenienced due to the ongoing work. I will visit the site and ensure that people do not face any problem.

Anand Dahiya, project director, NHAI

Maninder Singh, a resident of Chamiana, said, “It’s close to two weeks since the NHAI started the work of road widening but they have been dumping the waste material like soil and stones on the hill near Talag area posing risk to the residents passing from the area. The stones and soil have started falling from the hill. There are designated dumping sites but not giving two hoots to the safety of the residents they have started throwing the material at a dangerous location.”

Vijay Thakur, another resident said, “We have brought the matter to the notice of NHAI officials but to no avail. Apart from the brazen dumping becoming a threat to local residents, several trees have also been damaged. Today, senior officials of the Forest Department visited the site and carried out inspection. They said that they will take action after due process. But who will be responsible if any untoward incident takes place?”

A senior official of the NHAI said, “We have not received any official complaint regarding this and we dump such material at designated place. If we get a written complaint, then after checking the exact status dumping would be stopped, if required.”

Kuldeep another resident said, “As stones and soil have started rolling down, it is risky for pedestrians to walk beneath the hill as it can cause a tragedy. We have written to the Forest Department and local police station and also brought the matter to the notice of officials on duty at the road-widening site, but to no avail. Before starting dumping, they should have at least arranged some protection.”

The residents said that if no action was taken they would start an agitation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Man seen sexually harassing foreigner in viral video in Rajasthan arrested

2
Nation

MP urination case: Home of accused razed, kin claim action being taken over old video circulated as elections close

3
Punjab

BJP will work on all 13 Lok Sabha and 117 assembly seats in Punjab, says newly-appointed state party chief Sunil Jakhar

4
Nation

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin MP in Canada slams posters by Khalistani supporters; says they continue to reach a new low

6
Haryana

Gurugram administration to conduct structural audit of 23 housing societies

7
Sports

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut

8
Punjab

40-feet wide breach in Kandi canal after heavy rain in Punjab

9
Sports

India, Ashwin continue to be No1 in Test rankings; Williamson topples Root

10
Trending

Viral video: Priyanka Chopra lambasted for saying Indian movies are about 'hips, bo*bs'

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...

Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks

Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks

NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...

SCO states to work on unified terror list

SCO states to work on unified terror list

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...


Cities

View All

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Parks on Majitha road turn virtual lakes without proper drainage

Dangling wires in Dilawari Street area endanger lives

Police arrest two for attack on BJP SC Morcha leader

Drug peddler held with 276-gm heroin

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

2BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

Stray canine menace: Sec 28 residents live in fear of stray dogs

2 boys drown in Saketri rivulet

Rain likely for five days

Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

Rain lashes Delhi, mercury drops

Couple ends life over financial crisis

2 arrested with Rs 85 lakh cash

Cop's wife rams car into 4 persons outside AIIMS

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Kanungo arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe

State of parks: Urban Estate-1 park paints a picture of neglect

PUDA employee among 4 held for creating fake property papers

Fields waterlogged as 50-ft wide breach reported in Kandi canal

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Working of courts hit as rain lashes Ludhiana

Polluted Buddha Nullah overflows, water enters houses in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for many as MC shed, govt school wall give way in Ludhiana

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Investigation finds loose ends in sewer testing on day of incident

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

Vir Singh’s entire poetic works to be transliterated into Shahmukhi

Vacant seats: Punjabi unversity extends date for admission

Committee begins stir over village common land

Fatehgarh Sahib: 'Stop plying of illegal carts'