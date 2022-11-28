Dumping site inspected in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 27

Urban Development Department Director Manmohan Sharma today inspected the dumping site at Bindravani in Mandi district to review the progress of garbage disposal.

The state government has given an 18-month contract to a company for the proper disposal of garbage at the dumping site.

HS Rana, Commissioner of the Mandi Municipal Corporation, said the director of the Urban Development Department visited the site to review the progress. The company has started its work to dispose of the garbage in a proper way.

The land was dotted with heaps of garbage due to the poor disposal system earlier. It was stinking and also posing a threat to the ecology of the Beas river.

The Mandi MC authorities have decided to transform the area after disposal of the garbage. Rana said the civic body is also in contact with experts at IIT, Mandi, to get an idea on how to beautify the dumping site.