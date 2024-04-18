During Navratras, 9.8L pilgrims visited six Shaktipeeths in state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 17

About 9.8 lakh devotees visited the six Shaktipeeths in the state on April 9-16 during the ongoing Chaitra Navratri fair.

According to the data issued by the Himachal Pradesh Police, over 3.83 lakh devotees have visited Mata Bala Sundari Temple in Sirmaur district, 2.48 lakh devotees visited Maa Chintpurni Temple in Una district, 1.65 lakh visited Naina Devi Temple in Bilaspur district, 93,600 visited Jawalamukhi Temple, 58,100 Chamunda Devi Temple and 32,830 devotees paid obeisance at Brajeshwari Devi Temple in Kangra district.

As many as 88,839 vehicles, including 47,155 two-wheelers, 37,506 light motor vehicles and 4,178 heavy motor vehicles, had visited these areas during the said period.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said adequate arrangements were made by the Police Department to ensure the safety of devotees as well as to maintain law and order in the state.

