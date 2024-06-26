Durrant thespians win at Hindi dramatics event

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 25

Durrant House won the Inter-House Hindi Dramatics Competition, which was held at Auckland House School for Boys, Shimla.

Matthew House stood second in the competition, while Lefroy House was placed third. Vihan Thakur was adjudged the Best Overall Actor.

This competition was held among the four houses of the school — Durrant, French, Lefroy and Matthew. Students from all four houses participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Former Chairman, Department of Political Science, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, Kamal Manohar; actor Jawahar Kaul, who has had a long association with AIR, Shimla; and Shalini Suyal, HOD, Department of Hindi, Auckland House School, served as judges for the competition.

