Dust pollution concerns commuters in Kasauli

THE Sanawar-Dharampur road was dug up for laying water pipelines last year. Since then, due to repair work being incomplete, there has been a significant increase in the dust pollution in the area. This has aggravated the problems of motorists, especially in the summer. The authorities concerned must get the road repaired as soon as possible. Kavita, Kasauli

Forest fires’ threat in residential areas

THE recent spell of forest fires in Shimla has caused worry among the populace as there is always a threat of these forest fires spreading to residential areas, which could prove disastrous. The Forest Department needs to come up with an effective solution to control forest fires to save the flora and fauna as well as human life. Gopal, Shimla

Defunct CT Scan machine at IGMC

THE CT scan machine in the new OPD Block at IGMC is not working, due to which patients visiting the hospital have to face inconvenience. They are forced to wait for hours just to get their tests done. The hospital administration should get the machine fixed as soon as possible. Kapil, Shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Kasauli #Pollution