Dusty roads at Baddi trouble commuters

After the Balad Bridge was damaged, the level of dust on roads at Baddi increased sizably. This not only causes pollution, but also makes it difficult for people to commute through the dusty roads. The authorities concerned should ensure that water is sprinkled on these roads to settle down the dust. Rajiv, Baddi

Expedite work on parking lot near IGMC

it is taking quite long to construct the parking lot near IGMC. Even though the work on the parking lot began long ago, it will still take time to construct it and make it operational. The authorities concerned should ensure that the work is hastened as a lack of parking spots near the hospital causes a lot of problem for the patients and visitors. Rajeev, Shimla

Monkey menace continues to haunt city residents

even though the monkey menace continues to haunt residents in different parts of the city, the authorities concerned have failed to address the issue. The simians can be seen attacking and pouncing on people in the city. It is high time that the state government finds a permanent solution to the problem. Teesha Thakur, sanjauli

