Dutt meets Congress workers, assesses situation in Mandi

Mandi, May 3

All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Mandi Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Dutt today met party workers in Jogindernagar and Sarkaghat Assembly constituencies of Mandi district to galvanise them ahead of the Lok Sabha election next month.

He took their views to assess the situation prevailing in the state. He directed the party workers to reach at the village level and apprise the public about the failures of the Central government.

Sanjay Dutt said that “electoral bonds issue was a major scam, which occurred during the BJP rule at the Centre. Unemployment is a major issue and they should awaken the youth and ask what the BJP had done in its 10 years regime at the Centre to create jobs.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the income of farmers in the country by 2022. Now it is 2024 and the condition of farmers is pathetic. The prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas are skyrocketing, which has affected the common man. All these issues should be highlighted among the public at the grass-root level,” Dutt asked the party workers.

He directed the party workers to unite and work collectively to ensure victory of Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

