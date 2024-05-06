Dy CM Agnihotri banks on works done in Haroli segment of Una

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 5

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the Congress was contesting four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh very seriously and the results would be in favour of their party. He was addressing a meeting of Haroli block Congress at Ghaluwal village in Haroli Assembly segment today.

Taking a jibe at Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Agnihotri said he claimed to be a star campaigner for the BJP, but his role was limited to merely introducing Mandi LS candidate Kangana Ranaut to the public. He said the people of Haroli had been voting for him in over consecutive elections, and urged them to vote for Satpal Raizada, the Congress candidate for the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress leader counted the development works undertaken in Haroli segment during the last 20 years, including those done after the present government took charge in late 2022.

Agnihotri claimed that the Congress government was stable and would keep working for the welfare of the state’s people for its full five-year term, adding that the six Congress MLAs who rebelled against the party were now repenting their action.

Agnihotri charged the BJP with adopting unfair means to topple the democratically elected government. He claimed that the Congress would win all six Assembly by-elections since the people want to teach the rebels a lesson.

