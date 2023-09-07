Dy CM: Entry tax applicable on vehicles having AITP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 6

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri today reiterated that entry tax imposed by the state government on contract carriage buses entering the state is applicable to vehicles registered under All India Tourism Permit (AITP) as well. “A vehicle coming into the state will have to pay some tax. The operators of the buses were fixing the routes, fare themselves,” Agnihotri said in a press conference here today.

Incidentally, the Centre had written to state governments a while back to not levy such charges on the vehicles registered under the AITP rules. “Advisories come from time to time from the Centre, but even states have some rights,” said Agnihotri, adding that buses entering the state will have to pay some tax to the government.

Stating that the government has implemented the decision from September 1, Agnihotri said that officials have been instructed to collect the prescribed amount from the buses found plying in the state without paying taxes. “The illegal practice is going on for decades. Keeping in mind the interests of the state, we have decided to implement the decision firmly,” he said.

The Transport Minister further said that the buses ferrying labour to the industrial area of Baddi-Barotiwala from the neighbouring states, too, had not been paying any tax to the government. “We have decided to fix the tax rates for these buses as well. Their tax structure will be decided following the meeting of all stakeholders with Director, Transport,” said Agnihotri, adding that these buses will not be challaned for a month.

The Deputy CM took a strong stance on the row between the HRTC and the CTU. The HRTC had alleged that CTU employees had misbehaved with HRTC drivers and conductors after Himachal Pradesh High Court had stayed the operation of CTU bus in Una. “The other states must not forget that their buses also operate in our state,” said Agnihotri.

Number plate recognition system

The state government has earned Rs 6 crore through e-auction of the registration numbers.

Automatic number plate recognition system will be put in place at the barriers. The system will provide all details of the vehicle once it crosses the barrier

People will be able to make international driving license in their districts. All SDMs and RTOs have been authorised to provide international driving licence

The transport officials will wear body-borne cameras when they go put to challan. This has been done to ensure transparency

e-challaning machines will be procured so that people can pay fine on the spot

