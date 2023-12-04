Dy CM honours meritorious students

Una, December 3
Mount Carmel Senior Secondary School situated near Una city celebrated its 38th Annual Day. A function was organised on the school campus and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was the chief guest.
Agnihotri inaugurated the school’s Artificial Intelligence Club, constituted recently to educate the students regarding the emerging field. Three students — Amritanshu Chadha, Vasu Kaushal and Jhalak Tejpal — were honoured for their academic performance in the ICSE examinations. Deepali Basra, Nishka Pranay and Mridula were also honoured for their meritorious performance in the ISC Board.
On the occasion, the school management handed over a cheque to Agnihotri, amounting Rs 328,810, collected by students and teachers, as relief for the flood victims.
He applauded students’ gesture towards disaster victims. He called upon the students to participate in sports and other co-curricular activities to develop their overall personality.
School Principal Father Abraham, Director Father Sebastian and General Manager Father Manampuram also spoke on the occasion. The students presented a cultural programme, which enthralled the audience.
