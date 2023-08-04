Dy CM inspects work on bridges

Our Correspondent

Una, August 3

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today inspected the work on the Ghaluwal bridge over the Swan in Una district. Traffic had been restored on the bridge after the construction of a new retaining wall. He also visited a damaged bridge in Badheda village in Haroli and ordered its immediate re-construction.

He later presided over a district relief and rehabilitation committee meeting here. He directed the officials concerned to videograph the points where floods had damaged stone embankments along the Swan river so that technical measures could be taken to avoid the recurrence of such losss.

He said that heavy rain and floods had caused damage to public and private property, besides crops to the tune of Rs 186.83 crore. The Jal Shakti Department schemes suffered major losses to the tune of Rs 78.2 crore, while roads and bridges suffered losses of Rs 48.82 crore. Power installations suffered damage estimated at Rs 23.29 crore while standing crop on 4,606 hectares was also damaged.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said relief amount of Rs 66.48 lakh had so far been distributed to 231 flood victims. A sum of Rs 7,56 crore had been released to the PWD and Rs 1.35 crore to Jal Shakti Department. Besides, Rs 1.55 crore had been released for repairing village link roads.

He appreciated the efforts of the officers and other employees, who risked their lives during disasters to restore power, water and road connectivity, enabling quick normalcy.

He said committees had been constituted in all districts of the state for inter-departmental coordination for relief and rehabilitation works.

