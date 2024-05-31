Dy CM: Kangana should focus on films, Vikramaditya will take care of Mandi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 30

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut would never enter Parliament and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh would win the Lok Sabha elections with a record margin of votes.

Agnihotri, while addressing a rally in the Nankhari area of the Rampur Assembly constituency, said that Vikramaditya was the future of the state and he was going to win the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a record margin of votes. “Virbhadra Singh had done immense development work in the state. People should vote for Vikramaditya as a tribute to Virbhadra Singh,” he added.

He said that Kangana had sensed her defeat and would fly back to Mumbai on June 4. “She should earn a name for herself in the film world as Vikramaditya can take care of the Mandi parliamentary constituency,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government would emerge stronger after June 4 as people would punish the BJP for trying to topple it. “There is no threat to the Congress government and it will complete its full term. The Congress will again return to power in 2027,” he claimed.

Vikramaditya said that he would make efforts for the establishment of a fruit processing plant and a cold store in the Nankhari area. He added that his priorities include making Mandi a smart city like Shimla and Dharamsala, establishment of a medical college in Kullu and the construction of a tunnel on Bhubhu and Jalori Jot.

He alleged, “The BJP candidate has no vision for the Mandi constituency. She is seeking votes in Narendra Modi’s name. Also, the abusive language she is using can’t be the language of the daughter of the state.”

