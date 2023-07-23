Dy CM reviews progress of welfare schemes

Tribune News Service

UNA, July 22

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday presided over a meeting of the District Welfare Committee to review the progress of development activities and welfare schemes of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department and the Mother and Child Welfare Department.

The Deputy CM was informed that Rs 93.73 crore had been spent in Una district in the last financial year on various social welfare activities, while Rs 27.72 crore had been spent under the same head during the first quarter of the present financial year. The activities include social security pensions, financial grants for marriage of girls belonging to weaker sections, remarriage of widows etc.

