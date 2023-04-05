Mukesh Agnihotri: Will decide on leasing 30 loss-making HPTDC units

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 4

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said in the Assembly that the state government would take a policy decision on leasing 30 loss-making hotels and cafeterias of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC). Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma had raised a query on the issue during the Question Hour.

Agnihotri, while replying to Sharma’s question, said that the government would take a decision on leasing these units to the private sector. He added that two of the 30 loss-making units at Sadhupul Chail and Café Shivalik at Parwanoo were closed down during the Covid pandemic.

Sharma had sought details of the hotels that were given on lease in the past three years and the income received from them. “Only Hotel Angler Bungalow at Katrain in Kullu has been leased and Rs 3.54 lakh has been received as income from it,” said Agnihotri.

Among the highest loss-making units are Shivalik Hotel, Parwanoo, (Rs 44.07 lakh); Hotel Meghdoot at Kiarighat, Solan (Rs 40.82 lakh); Kunal Hotel, Dharamsala, (Rs 34.47 lakh); Hadimba Hotel, Manali, (Rs 27.22 lakh); Hotel Baghal at Darlaghat, Solan, (Rs 26.92 lakh); Hotel Sarvari, Kullu, (Rs 25.02 lakh); and Hotel Suket, Mandi, (Rs 24.48 lakh).

To Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma’s question on the progress made in the Anandpur-Naina Devi ropeway project, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in the written reply that no bids had been received though tenders were invited several times and deadlines were extended. He added, “After a new consultant was appointed through the HP Infrastructure Development Board, three technical bids were received on March 27 this year and these were being evaluated.”

To Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal’s question whether Tanda medical college was undertaking cadaver organ retrieval surgery, Agnihotri informed the House that the hospital had so far undertaken two such organ surgeries. He said that the medical college had registered for cadaver organ retrieval surgeries on March 18, 2021.

#Dharamsala #mukesh agnihotri #Shimla