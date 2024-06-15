Dy Speaker visits Bhalei

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 14

During his visit to Chamba, Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar offered prayers at the renowned Bhalei Mata Temple. Temple Management Committee President Kamal Thakur welcomed Vinay and his wife Seema Bhushan by presenting them a chunni and a photograph of Bhalei Mata.

Providing details about the Deputy Speaker’s itinerary, a spokesperson said that on June 15 he will visit the Bharmaur 84 Temple Complex in the morning. In the afternoon, he will head to Khajjiar, where he will stay overnight.

