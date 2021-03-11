DYFI, SFI stage protest in front of Himachal Vidhan Sabha against unemployment, corruption

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 12

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Student Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest in front of Vidhan Sabha against rising unemployment, corruption in appointments, hike in Parent Teachers Fellowship fund, etc. The DYFI and SFI members gathered at Panchayat Bhavan and took out a protest rally to Vidhan Sabha.

Raising concern over the rising unemployment, the protesters claimed that Himachal had the highest unemployment rate among the educated youth – 20.3 per cent against the national 7.3 per cent.

They said unemployment had shot through the roof ever since the BJP had come to power. “And whatever the government made appointments, many were marred by paper leaks and many are stuck in the court of law,” the protesters said.

