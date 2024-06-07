DYSS suspends kabbadi coach

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 6

The Directorate of Youth Services and Sports suspended junior kabbadi coach Puran Singh stationed here today. The department had contemplated an inquiry against him and issued a charge-sheet under the Conduct Rules, 1964, wide letter number 1-349/2007-YSS-Estt-785, on May 14. The suspension was done to avoid his “adverse interference” in the inquiry.

Sources revealed that Singh had refused to receive the charge-sheet sent to him and also misbehaved with Vivek Sharma, who holds additional charge of Youth Organiser in Hamirpur.

Sandeep Kumar, Director Youth Services and Sports Department, confirmed that Singh was suspended today, following his gross misconduct and other anomalies.