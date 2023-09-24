e-carts to promote tourism in Lug valley of Kullu district

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, September 23

The Forest Department has conducted a successful run of an e-cart on about 7-km bridle path from Peej to Kaisdhar in the Lug valley of Kullu district. This bridle path was built during the British era for mountaineering enthusiasts. The department has upgraded it to make it suitable for running e-carts.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur had announced plans to run e-carts on the old bridle paths from Peej to Kaisdhar in Kullu subdivision and from Baga Sarahan to Batahad through Bashleu Jot in Nirmand subdivision to promote tourism activities.

He said all British-era routes in the state would be restored at a cost of around Rs 500 crore through the Central Project Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). Kullu Divisional Forest Officer Angel Chauhan said that with the introduction of e-cart on this bridle path, tourism would get wings and employment and self-employment opportunities would be generated for local youth.

He said that two e-carts were being run on this route. Besides local people, tourists would also be able to enjoy a ride on it. Only electric vehicles would run on the bridle path so that environment was not harmed.

