e-toilets in Dharamsala not working

The e-toilets installed near Dharamsala bus stand are not working. Though the government has spent lakhs of the taxpayers' money on them, they have been non-functional since the time they were installed. There is no public toilet facility in the vicinity of the bus stand. The authorities should make the e-toilets functional at the earliest. — Vikram, Dharamsala
Residents oppose sewage plant
The local people are opposing the decision of the SJPNL to construct a sewage treatment plant in Ashwani Khud near Dogra bridge, saying that there is a temple of local deities at the site and religious functions are held there by people from four-five panchayats. Also, there is a water scheme and a cremation ground close to the site chosen by SJPNL for sewage plant. — Jai Shiv, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
