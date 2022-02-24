e-toilets in Dharamsala not working

The e-toilets installed near Dharamsala bus stand are not working. Though the government has spent lakhs of the taxpayers' money on them, they have been non-functional since the time they were installed. There is no public toilet facility in the vicinity of the bus stand. The authorities should make the e-toilets functional at the earliest. — Vikram, Dharamsala

Residents oppose sewage plant

The local people are opposing the decision of the SJPNL to construct a sewage treatment plant in Ashwani Khud near Dogra bridge, saying that there is a temple of local deities at the site and religious functions are held there by people from four-five panchayats. Also, there is a water scheme and a cremation ground close to the site chosen by SJPNL for sewage plant. — Jai Shiv, Shimla

