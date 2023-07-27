Each constituency will have model health centre: Dhani Ram Shandil

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 26

The state will have a model health centre in each Assembly constituency. Minister of Health Dhani Ram Shandil said this after inaugurating a medical check-up camp in Bal Mela in Nagrota Bagwan town today. The mela is being organised in the memory of former minister late GS Bali.

The minister lauded the efforts of Bal Mela committee of Nagrota Bagwan for organising a free medical camp for the people of area in which medical experts from premier health institutes of the country such as AIIMS, Delhi, and the PGI, Chandigarh, were giving their advice to patients. “GS Bali had started this practice and I am happy that it was still being continued after his demise,” he said.

As many as 2,300 people got themselves checked in the medical camp. They were provided free medicines and medical tests facility in the camp.

