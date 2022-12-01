Each health block in Himachal Pradesh to have X-ray machine for TB detection

Our Correspondent

Una, November 30

National Health Mission (NHM) Director Hemraj Bairwa today said that every health block in Himachal would be provided with at least one mini-digital X-ray machine that could easily be transported to far flung areas for the detection of tuberculosis (TB).

He was presiding over a district-level meeting of the TB Alleviation Campaign here. Director of Health services Dr Gopal Beri and Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma attended the meeting.

Bairwa called upon Health Department officials to ensure that reduction in the death rate due to TB by applying new technical interventions.

The Union Government has set a target of a TB free India by 2024. Dr Beri directed the officials concerned to ensure that the target was achieved in the set time framework.

He also called for speeding up the work of sample collection.

WHO Adviser Dr Atmik Nayar and Dr Ravinder presented a status report on the TB alleviation programme being run in the district. A demonstration of the mini-digital X-ray machine for TB detection was also given.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 216 TB patients in Una district had been provided nourishment kits through the intervention of industrial houses and voluntary organisations. Chief Medical Officer Dr Manju Behl and District TB Programme Officer Dr Ajay Attri were also present.