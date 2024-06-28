 Early childhood care scheme to be launched soon, says Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Early childhood care scheme to be launched soon, says Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Early childhood care scheme to be launched soon, says Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Early childhood care scheme to be launched soon, says Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu


Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 27

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government was set to launch the Himachal Pradesh Early Childhood Care and Education Tutor Scheme for the overall growth of children between three and six years of age.

Recruitment of teachers to be done soon

  • The state government will engage early childhood care and education tutors for all 6,297 government primary schools, while adhering to the NCTE norms and regulations
  • The decision is in line with the National Education Policy, 2020, which recommends comprehensive early childhood care and education
  • The recruitment process for teachers will commence soon so as to avoid any disturbance in studies due to the shortage of faculty members in schools, said the Chief Minister

He said that at present, the government was running 6,297 pre-primary schools catering to around 60,000 children under the umbrella of primary schools and 2,377 anganwaris were also co-located with these primary schools.

Sukhu said, “In alignment with the National Education Policy, 2020, which recommends comprehensive early childhood care and education (ECCE), the Education Department will implement a combination of all four ECCE models. These models include standalone anganwaris co-located with primary schools, pre-primary schools covering children at least aged five or six years co-located with the existing primary schools and standalone pre-primary schools.”

He said that the government would engage ECCE tutors for all 6,297 government primary schools, while adhering to the NCTE norms. “This initiative highlights the government’s commitment to providing quality early childhood education and ensuring holistic development and nurturing young minds in Himachal,” he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to improve educational accessibility by ensuring quality education closer to students’ homes. He emphasised ongoing efforts to introduce innovative schemes in the education sector, including the upcoming recruitment of teachers.

Sukhu said that the recruitment process would commence soon so as to avoid any disturbance in studies due to the shortage of teachers in schools. Besides, the government was also setting up Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in all Assembly constituencies, he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll: Shiromani Akali Dal announces support to BSP nominee, disowns its candidate

2
Sports India vs England

Rohit Sharma, spinners guide India to third T20 World Cup final

3
World THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov

4
India

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani discharged from AIIMS

5
Haryana

Woman tourist from Haryana washed away in Parvati river near Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

6
India

Emergency biggest, darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution, says President Murmu in her address to both Houses of Parliament

7
India

‘Sit down’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chides Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on ‘Jai Samvidhan’ issue

8
Sports

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

9
India

Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray chance elevator encounter 'lifts' political temperature in Maharashtra

10
Delhi

AAP MPs protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest; to raise matter within INDIA bloc

Don't Miss

View All
Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Top News

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm

The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...

13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka

13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka

17 people were travelling in the van

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Further investigation on

Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts

Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts

Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...

‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on Prez Address to Parliament

‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament

Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...


Cities

View All

~3 crore dacoity: Police find clues about perpetrators

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

26-yr-old Tarn Taran youth to be part of Olympic hockey team

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Chandigarh: Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

Some respite in Chandigarh as mercury dips

Mixed response to Chandigarh decision on opening shops 24x7

Petty crime: Convicts can be told to do community service

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm

Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts

Uproar in MCD House over water crisis, drain desilting

Indian Youth Congress protests over NEET exam irregularities

Rain relief turns into traffic nightmare as waterlogging hits streets

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Rise of radicalism in Punjab a fertile ground for ISI: Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Panel reviews cases of fiscal incentives to industries

Minor raped, impregnated

Edu Department should have own construction wing, says minister

PAU start-up displays rice quality analyser at Food India Expo 2024

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

No scheduled power cuts in Punjab: Minister