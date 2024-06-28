Early childhood care scheme to be launched soon, says Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 27

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government was set to launch the Himachal Pradesh Early Childhood Care and Education Tutor Scheme for the overall growth of children between three and six years of age.

Recruitment of teachers to be done soon The state government will engage early childhood care and education tutors for all 6,297 government primary schools, while adhering to the NCTE norms and regulations

The decision is in line with the National Education Policy, 2020, which recommends comprehensive early childhood care and education

The recruitment process for teachers will commence soon so as to avoid any disturbance in studies due to the shortage of faculty members in schools, said the Chief Minister

He said that at present, the government was running 6,297 pre-primary schools catering to around 60,000 children under the umbrella of primary schools and 2,377 anganwaris were also co-located with these primary schools.

Sukhu said, “In alignment with the National Education Policy, 2020, which recommends comprehensive early childhood care and education (ECCE), the Education Department will implement a combination of all four ECCE models. These models include standalone anganwaris co-located with primary schools, pre-primary schools covering children at least aged five or six years co-located with the existing primary schools and standalone pre-primary schools.”

He said that the government would engage ECCE tutors for all 6,297 government primary schools, while adhering to the NCTE norms. “This initiative highlights the government’s commitment to providing quality early childhood education and ensuring holistic development and nurturing young minds in Himachal,” he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to improve educational accessibility by ensuring quality education closer to students’ homes. He emphasised ongoing efforts to introduce innovative schemes in the education sector, including the upcoming recruitment of teachers.

Sukhu said that the recruitment process would commence soon so as to avoid any disturbance in studies due to the shortage of teachers in schools. Besides, the government was also setting up Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in all Assembly constituencies, he added.

