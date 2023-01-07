Early landslide detecting and warning system to be installed in HP’s Kangra

Dharamshala, January 7
Early landslide detecting and warning system will soon be installed at four landslide-prone areas in the Kangra district for better disaster management, an official said here on Saturday.
These pre-warning devices will get installed at McLeodganj Road and Chola Indrunag in Dharamshala and Dibba and Rulehad in Shahpur within this month itself, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun said.
Kangra disaster management authority has tied up with IIT Mandi, the developer of this system, to install these devices at 10 more places in the district, he said.
The whole project will be completed by March 2023, the DC added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare
Chetan Singh Jouramajra has been given charge of all departm...
Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy
In September, an audio clip went viral, wherein the minister...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody
The police sought his remand for three days, saying he was r...
Army personnel, aide held with 31-kg heroin in Fazilka; consignment smuggled from Pakistan
Were trying to escape after retrieving drug consignment smug...
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu returns from Delhi, says list of 10 ministerial candidates submitted to party high command
Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri had taken oath as Chief Minister ...