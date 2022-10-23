Early snowfall, migration of shepherds commences

Ravinder Sood

Nomadic shepherds have started migrating to lower hills with their goat and sheep herds due to early snowfall in the upper reaches of the state. The shepherds — usually belonging to the Gaddi community of the state — move to high-altitude areas of Kangra, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts in search of better pastures.

With the onset of the migration, fear of disease outbreak among livestock is also looming large. To prevent any such outbreak, the HP Agriculture University, Palampur, has started taking remedial measures. Dr H K Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said the university would deploy a team of veterinary experts from the College of Veterinary Sciences to check diseases in the livestock migrating to lower hills. University would also vaccinate the animals to protect them from foot and mouth disease, he added.

The VC said that in a recent visit to tribal areas of Chamba district he had met several shepherds and assured them of assistance.

The shepherds are also facing problems due to the changing weather patterns. Global warming has changed the snowline during the past few years, impacting the traditional routes this seasonal migration.

Global warming has led to erratic rainfall. Some regions have seen an increase in the intensity of rainfall coupled with unseasonal hailstorms. Due to this many shepherds had stopped rearing sheep. Besides, grasslands have also shrunk in the past few years because of stringent environment laws.