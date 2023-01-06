Earmark land for indoor sports stadium, says DC

Kullu, January 5
Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg today presided over a review meeting regarding the recent Chief Minister’s announcements during inauguration of 11th Winter Carnival at Manali. He directed the District Youth Services and Sports Officer to explore the possibility of setting up of an indoor sports stadium at Bandrol under the Manali Assembly constituency. He said land for the stadium should be earmarked as early as possible. Facilities for playing badminton, boxing, basketball, volleyball and table tennis would be made available at the indoor stadium, he added.
The DC instructed the officials of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports to complete the formalities related to setting up of an ice skating rink at Solang Nala. He said the rink here would further promote winter sports and many national and international competitions could also be organised.
The DC also directed the Tourism Department to complete all necessary formalities for starting paragliding from Dobhi and from Peej to Dhalpur soon. Garg said the next review meeting would be held after 15 days.
